US condemns election violence in Nigeria, threatens to sanction perpetrators

Bayo Wahab

The country also called on the Federal Government to probe reports on election violence.

President Joe Biden of the United States of America and President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria. (Punch)
President Joe Biden of the United States of America and President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria. (Punch)

The US expressed its views about the election in a statement on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The statement said the elections appeared to have had significant operational improvements, as polling stations opened early and election materials arrived on time, but the widespread violence and intimidation of voters in Lagos, Kano and other states marred the exercise.

In the statement titled “Nigeria carried out the second round of its electoral process with gubernatorial and state assembly elections on March 18”, the US threatened to sanction perpetrators of election violence in Nigeria.

The statement reads, “The United States is deeply troubled by the disturbing acts of violent voter intimidation and suppression that took place during those polls in Lagos, Kano, and other states. Members of the U.S. diplomatic mission observed the elections in Lagos and elsewhere and witnessed some of these incidents first-hand.

“The use of ethnically charged rhetoric before, during, and after the gubernatorial election in Lagos was particularly concerning.

“We commend all Nigerian political actors, religious and community leaders, youth, and citizens who have chosen to reject and speak out against such violence and inflammatory language, affirming Nigerians’ commitment to and respect for the democratic process.

We call on Nigerian authorities to hold accountable and bring to justice any individuals found to have ordered or carried out efforts to intimidate voters and suppress voting during the election process.

“The United States likewise will consider all available actions, including additional visa restrictions, on individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Nigeria.

“The United States renews its call for any challenges to election results to go through established legal processes, which must not be interfered with”.

The country further urged Nigerians to work together as they participate in and continue to strengthen the country’s vibrant democracy.

