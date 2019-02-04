Tessy Owolabi, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), contesting for the Eti-Osa House of Representatives seat, believes female politicians are more trustworthy than their male counterparts.

The legislative candidate said this during a debate against four other candidates in Lagos on Monday, February 4, 2019.

When quizzed on how she would improve the quality of life in her constituency if elected, Owolabi said she won't promise things she possibly would not be able to deliver.

According to her, what differentiates her from the rest of the candidates is her passion to bring about change without making grand promises.

She said, "One thing that differentiates a female politician from a male politician is that female politicians don't lie. We don't tell you what we can't do.

"We don't lie, the men will make long promises. One thing about me that will stand me out from my contemporaries is that what I cannot do, I will not promise, but I will try my possible best because of the generation yet unborn.

"I have a passion because of the generation yet unborn. I want to make this place conducive with anything I can do."

The candidate condemned the old political class for not caring enough about making the country better for Nigerians. She called on voters in her constituency to elect her to bring about significant change.

Other candidates at Monday's debate are Olubankole Wellington of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP), Ibrahim Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Omotesho Bakare of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Ferdinand Adimefe of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).