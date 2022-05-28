Uncertainty over PDP Presidential primary as stakeholders wait for accreditation

This stemmed from the failure of the National Organizing Committee to commence accreditation of journalists and stakeholders for the convention as earlier scheduled.

The committee had announced that accreditation will start by 6:am on Saturday, however, as of the time of filing this report, the Pulse correspondent on ground confirmed that the process was yet to get underway.

Journalists and stakeholders who arrived the party headquarters at Wuse Zone five were still waiting as the National Working Committee (NWC) was said to be locked in a meeting.

Also, the officials on ground have refused to provide any update prompting insinuations that the party may be considering a rescheduling of the exercise.

Pulse had reported that 14 presidential aspirants of the party will jostle for 811 votes from delegates across the country.

However, one of the aspirants, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen had pulled out of the race hours before the commencement of the primaries.