Umo Eno of PDP promises more hotels in Akwa Ibom if elected

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno has promised to increase Akwa Ibom state's hospitality services.
"I'm gonna make you have to go on a boat ride..."
In a viral clip of an interview with Channels TV, sighted on March 13, 2023, the hotel owner turned politician stated that he would build more hotels, and beach experiences for the people of the state.
In his words: "I would put things in place gradually. There are going to be new hotels. I'm gonna create a beach that is going to make you want to go to the beach. I'm gonna make you have to go on a boat ride. I'm gonna make you be able to go to the fish market. These are all the things you want to be."
What is going on in Akwa Ibom: On the designated day of Saturday, March 18, constituents of Akwa Ibom are poised to exercise their electoral franchise alongside their fellow citizens nationwide, in selecting their governors and lawmakers, as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Given the outcome of the preceding presidential election, held on February 25, wherein the People's Democratic Party (PDP) emerged triumphant, it is conceivable to anticipate a sweeping victory for the party once again. This is due to the firm grip that the PDP wields in the state, as evidenced by its entrenched stronghold.
