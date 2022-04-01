Umahi wins as Appeal Court dismisses case, to remain Governor of Ebonyi

The suit was filed by Senator Sunni Ogbuoji and his Deputy, Justin Mbam, candidates of the APC in the 2019 guber elections.

An Abuja High Court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo had sacked Umahi, Igwe and 17 lawmakers in the state for defecting from PDP to the APC.

However, Henry Njoku, a high court judge in Ebonyi, had on February 28 dismissed a suit brought by Ogbuoji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and runner up in the 2019 governorship election, which sought Umahi’s sack for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

On Friday, April 01, 2022, Justice A.O Belgore dismissed the suit for being inconsistent with the constitution and extant laws of the country.