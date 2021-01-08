Don't expect to see United States President Donald Trump at the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden, because he won't be anywhere near the venue of the ceremony.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump tweeted.

Trump has only just issued a half-hearted concession speech after the U.S Congress ratified Biden's November 3, 2020 election victory.

The U.S President maintains that the election was rigged against him and continues to spew unsubstantiated, baseless allegations of voter fraud.

On January 6, 2021, Trump incited his supporters to march on Capitol Hill, the citadel and bastion of U.S democracy, and desecrate the place.

Trump supporters invade Capitol Hill (Business Insider) Reuters

Some of Trump's top administration officials have resigned in the wake of the riots he instigated; and there are plans by congress to impeach him before January 20.

Biden, 78, will be inaugurated the 46th President of the United States.