The insurrection that played out at Capitol Hill in the United States on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, has drawn plenty of reactions from the Nigerian Twitter community.

For decades, the United States has lectured the rest of the world on the tenets of democracy and the rule of law.

However, Trump has ridiculed US democracy in recent times like no one has ever done.

US President Donald Trump has rejected the outcome of the presidential election of November 3, 2020 and has ranted about unsubstantiated claims of election fraud since he lost the presidential vote to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump supporters seize Capitol Hill (Business Insider) Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Trump's legal challenge to overturn the outcome of the election crumbled and was thrown out of every courtroom; and his attempts to pressure state officials to change the results of the election failed.

The president's pressure campaign on electoral college officials and Vice President Mike Pence as he tried to overturn the election outcome have also failed.

Donald Trump would leave the White House a disgrace (AP) Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Buoyed by his conspiracy theories and unfounded claims of election fraud, Trump's supporters invaded Capitol Hill, the building that houses the US Congress, in a bid to force lawmakers to crown Trump winner of the election--even though lawmakers have no such powers.

As images of the invasion flooded Twitter timelines late Wednesday in Nigeria, some users couldn't miss the opportunity to scoff at American democracy.

Four people have been reported dead in the wake of the violence that engulfed the Capitol building.

Congress has just certified Biden's election as the 46th President of the United States.

Trump lost the election to Joe Biden on Nov 3, 2020 (AP) Reuters/Alan Freed

Trump has finally conceded the election after Twitter locked him out for his false and inciteful tweets.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in the statement.

"I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again."