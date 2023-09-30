Tribunal sacks Osun PDP lawmaker, orders election re-run
Speaking after the judgment, INEC’s counsel Vilba Kintai, and Nurudeen Kareem counsel to Jeremiah, said they would appeal against the judgment.
The nullification followed a petition filed by Adejobi Johnson of the All Progressive Congress (APC) challenging INEC’s declaration of Jeremiah as duly elected on March 18.
Johnson prayed the court to nullify the election citing failure on the part of INEC to apply the principle of margin of lead in declaring a winner at election.
Having sacked Jeremiah, the tribunal ordered INEC to conduct fresh elections in 26 polling units in the constituency.
In the unanimous judgment of the three-man tribunal, led by Justice .V. Eboreime, it ruled that Johnson proved that INEC did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act (2022).
Eboreime said the manual for election used to declare Jeremiah as the winner was questionable.
