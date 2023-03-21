Tribunal receives 20 NASS election petitions in Oyo

Sada said of the 20 petitions, six were on senatorial election and 14 emanating from the conduct of the House of Representatives polls.

The tribunal secretary explained that two petitions on the senatorial election were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), three by New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and one by Accord party.

He said that with regards to the house of representatives election, four petitions were filed by APC, PDP 6, NNPP 3, and Accord party, one.

