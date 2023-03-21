ADVERTISEMENT
Tribunal receives 20 NASS election petitions in Oyo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Oyo State, said it had received 20 petitions from aggrieved political parties and their candidates in the state.

Nigerian Senate

Sada said of the 20 petitions, six were on senatorial election and 14 emanating from the conduct of the House of Representatives polls.

The tribunal secretary explained that two petitions on the senatorial election were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), three by New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and one by Accord party.

He said that with regards to the house of representatives election, four petitions were filed by APC, PDP 6, NNPP 3, and Accord party, one.

Sada said that the 21 days grace allowed by law for aggrieved parties and candidates to file their petitions from the day of announcements of results had lapsed.

