ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Sokoto Gov Aliyu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tribunal dismissed the petition for lack of merit and failure to prove the allegations by the petitioner.

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu. [Twitter:@HEAhmedAliyu]
Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu. [Twitter:@HEAhmedAliyu]

Recommended articles

The petitioner, Umar was challenging the election of Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Gobir over an alleged non-qualification and electoral fraud during the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

In a unanimous judgement, the Tribunal Chairman, Justice Haruna Mshelia, said the petitioners were unable to prove the six grounds formulated in the petition.

He said that the grounds bordered on alleged ineligibility for Aliyu and Gobir to contest, falsification of certificates, variation of names, election frauds and non-compliance with electoral guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mshelia also said that the petitioners were unable to prove the allegations beyond reasonable double as required by the law as 70 per cent of the exhibits were out of context because they related to State Assembly elections conducted on the same dates.

According to him, to prove forgery, two different documents or persons needed to be presented and the petitioners failed while the variation of names issue was settled by Supreme Court provisions.

Mshelia said that three subpoenaed witnesses were not tenable as they were not makers of the documents from the alleged primary school while the other 28 polling unit agents who testified could not fully identify themselves along with their roles.

The tribunal chairman said that the alleged 138 polling units’ frauds were not adduced to indicate how substantial non-compliance of the elections had marred the election’s outcome.

Mshelia added that the tribunal dismissed all the preliminary objections on competency to institute the case by the respondents as the petitioners duly linked the grounds in the petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

He dismissed the petition for lack of merit and failure to prove the allegations by the petitioner.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army General bags Guinea-Bissau National Award

Nigerian Army General bags Guinea-Bissau National Award

UNICAL VC receives investigative panel report on suspended Dean

UNICAL VC receives investigative panel report on suspended Dean

Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Sokoto Gov Aliyu

Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Sokoto Gov Aliyu

Police rescue 8 kidnapped Christian worshippers in Ondo

Police rescue 8 kidnapped Christian worshippers in Ondo

Erisco Foods owner insists powerful syndicate behind tomato paste review

Erisco Foods owner insists powerful syndicate behind tomato paste review

Allocation of bed spaces to students yet to begin - UNILAG

Allocation of bed spaces to students yet to begin - UNILAG

Tribunal affirms Kefas as Taraba governor, throws out NNPP petition

Tribunal affirms Kefas as Taraba governor, throws out NNPP petition

Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda marks new beginning for Nigeria – Wike

Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda marks new beginning for Nigeria – Wike

Southeast leaders, governors, reiterate call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Southeast leaders, governors, reiterate call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu.

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation amidst academic scandal

Deji Adeyanju, Rotimi Amaechi were spotted in Law School

Nigerians react as Amaechi, Adeyanju spotted in Law School

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. [Channels TV]

10 lies Tinubu administration told in over 100 days, according to Atiku

The governorship candidate of the PDP in March 18, Isah Ashiru and the current Governor of Kaduna State. [Read Nigeria Network]

Uba Sani holds media responsible for confusion about Kaduna tribunal ruling