ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tribunal dismisses APC’s petitions, affirms Alex Otti's election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The panel in a unanimous decision read by the member, Justice Omolara Adeyemi, held that the petitioners lacked the locus standi to challenge Otti’s membership of LP.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

The three-member panel in about five-hour judgement, struck out the petitions for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

It ruled that the petitioners failed to prove the grounds of their petition and affirmed the election of Otti in the March 18 poll.

Also joined in the petition were the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Okechukwu Ahaiwe, the Young Progressives Party, Nana Nwafor and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the panel had also a few hours earlier dismissed Ahaiwe’s petition against Otti for lacking in merit.

The panel in a unanimous decision read by the member, Justice Omolara Adeyemi, held that the petitioners lacked the locus standi to challenge Otti’s membership of LP.

It ruled that the choice of the party’s candidate in an election was an exclusive preserve and domestic affair of the party and described the petitioners as “meddlesome interlopers”.

That being the case, the tribunal said that it lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate over the matter.

Emenike had also prayed the tribunal to cancel Otti’s votes as well as those of PDP and YPP candidates and declare him the lawful winner of the poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel held that Emenike failed to provide substantial evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he won the election, hence striking out his petition.

Also, the tribunal dismissed Emenike’s allegation that Nwafor did not resign his membership of the PDP before becoming YPP’s candidate.

It contended that membership of a party was a pre-election matter and entirely the domestic affairs of the party.

The tribunal also struck out Emenike’s petition that PDP’s Ahaiwe did not resign his appointment as the Chief of Staff to former Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, 30 days before the election, as provided by the Electoral Act, 2022.

Speaking with newsmen at the end of the judgment, the petitioner’s Counsel, Mr Fabian Nwankwo, commended the panel for working round the clock to conclude its assignment in record time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwankwo said that the tribunal lost a lot of time initially and that the 180 days would have elapsed on Sunday.

He said that they had their reservations against the judgment and would approach the Supreme Court to ventilate their disagreement.

NAN reports that counsels took turns after the judgment to pour encomium on the panel members, led by Justice G.T.D Gwadah, for their “impressive performance”.

The judgment was delivered at the Federal High Courtroom under heavy security.

Meanwhile, the judgment sparked off spontaneous jubilation among LP faithful and supporters as well as Umuahia residents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Farotimi: NBC issues final warning to ARISE TV over use of derogatory remarks

Farotimi: NBC issues final warning to ARISE TV over use of derogatory remarks

Gov Mbah lauds President Tinubu for ensuring safety, stability on roads

Gov Mbah lauds President Tinubu for ensuring safety, stability on roads

ASR Africa commences construction of ₦2.5bn oncology centre in Kwara

ASR Africa commences construction of ₦2.5bn oncology centre in Kwara

EU reiterates support for Tinubu’s developmental policies

EU reiterates support for Tinubu’s developmental policies

Tribunal dismisses APC’s petitions, affirms Alex Otti's election

Tribunal dismisses APC’s petitions, affirms Alex Otti's election

FG to hold food security summit to boost production

FG to hold food security summit to boost production

We fight to end breast cancer from killing our women – Female doctors

We fight to end breast cancer from killing our women – Female doctors

Why Nigerian scholars were not nominated for Nobel Prize

Why Nigerian scholars were not nominated for Nobel Prize

Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September

Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Primeboy [Vibrate]

BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

President Bola Tinubu.

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation amidst academic scandal

Deji Adeyanju, Rotimi Amaechi were spotted in Law School

Nigerians react as Amaechi, Adeyanju spotted in Law School

PDP's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar [Punch]

Atiku holds press conference today amid Tinubu’s fake certificate allegation