Tribunal affirms election of female Delta lawmaker

The Chairman of of the three man panel, Justice Catherine Ogunsola, dismissed the petition brought before it by Soalueze Eluaka of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the victory of Anyafulu in the March 18 election.

Ogunsola said the petitioner’s case lacked merit, adding that the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

He said the evidence of the the petitioner was not admissible in law, saying that the petitioner was the respondent’s brother and the election a family contest.

Reacting, Anyafulu commended the tribunal for upholding her victory in the March 18 State Assembly election.

The lawmaker who spoke with newsmen shortly after her victory at the tribunal on Saturday in Asaba said, the verdict was a call to quality representation.

“The tribunal did a thorough job which affirmed the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man,” she said.

Anyafulu said that if not for God, it could have been the other way round, but promised to channel her energy to positively impacting the lives of her constituents.

“It’s time to bring the desired change to the Oshimili South Constituency. This I will do by ensuring quality representation of my constituents who reposed a high level of confidence in me during the March 18 polls.

“The petition was a huge distraction, but I am glad that the coast is now clear for me to begin to dialogue with my people on the way forward,” she said.

She assured the people of Oshimili South that she would partner with the relevant stakeholders to address the challenges of the constituency through the instrumentality of law making and other legislative functions.

The renowned human rights activist said her ambition had been to bring about the transformation of the Oshimili South Constituency through investment in sustainable development initiatives.

“I know the problems because I have been with the people; I know the challenges and the aspirations of the people.

“I am also aware of the present situation in the country and what our people are passing through in terms of poverty and insecurity, including the shortfalls in human capital and infrastructural development.

“All these are on the table and I will work with my people to see how, together, we will turn things around for the good of all,” she added.

Anyafulu thanked the tribunal for upholding justice, which she said had restored the people’s confidence in the judiciary in protecting the rights of the common man.

“This is a victory for democracy and a win for the entire people of Oshimili South who stood by me during the election and prayed for me while the judicial process lasted.