2020 was very much that kind of year for Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.

Amid a coronavirus pandemic that crippled the world’s economies and protests against police brutality that engulfed an entire nation and took on new and threatening dimensions, there was quite a lot to say by the political leadership and the people.

In no particular order, here are the top 10 quotes in Nigerian politics in 2020:

1..A Nigerian lawmaker boasts of his 4 wives and 27 children

Alhassan Ado Doguwa (Premium Times)

In January, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, (APC, Doguwa/Tudun Wada constituency of Kano State), took his four wives to the floor of the federal parliament and boasted that they had borne him 27 children.

The lawmaker did this to tout his reproductive abilities and the fecundity of his sperms.

Doguwa said: “Mr Speaker, I will let you know that with me today here are my four respected wives. Mr. Speaker and Honourable members, I have asked them to rise to respect the House on behalf of my family. And one other reason is to let you know that when members call me a powerful man, I am not only powerful on the floor of the house, I am also powerful at home because I deal with four wives. These four wives have produced 27 children for me and I’m still counting.”

2..Fashola lashes out after being linked with Naira Marley

Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN is a Nigerian lawyer and politician who is currently the Federal Minister of Works and Housing (360dopes)

Nigeria's Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, was not amused after being linked with Naira Marley’s non-compliant jet flight in June.

Rapper Naira Marley was born Azeez Fashola. Marley’s younger sibling bears the name Babatunde Fashola--the same first and last names as the minister.

Sam Iwuajoku who is Chairman/CEO of Executive Jets Services Limited, had his airline grounded by Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika for flouting COVID-19 era restrictions and guidelines by airlifting Marley and co.

Iwuajoku’s excuse was that airlifting Marley and his crew from Lagos to Abuja stemmed from a clear case of mistaken identity.

According to Iwuajoku, when he saw the name Babatunde Fashola on the flight manifest, he thought he was going to be airlifting the Honorable Minister. Little did he know that he was going to be airlifting a “bunch of useless people.”

In his reaction, Fashola said his name should never have been brought up in the case of a flight that had broken COVID-19 restrictions, because he hadn’t left Abuja since March 22, due to the virus-induced lockdown.

“It is therefore ridiculous for Dr Iwuajoku to attempt to link me with any non-compliant flight,” Fashola fumed.

3..Diezani says Yahoo boys are a tragedy for the Nigerian nation

Former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison Madueke (Punch)

While delivering a lecture at a virtual event on fatherhood and Ijaw women participation in politics, Nigeria’s former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is wanted for corruption back home, lamented that internet fraudsters or ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys’ as they are called in local parlance, now reinforce negative societal behaviours and values in Nigeria.

“The ones that have swag, the Yahoo Yahoo boys as my son would say; these in short, are the role models they are looking at. These are the ones that reinforce negative societal norms and values.

“This is a travesty of an unfolding tragedy for us. Why have I spent time talking about fatherless homes and the impact it has on our children? The truth of the matter is that an irresponsible boy tends to become an irresponsible man and it is therefore a vicious cycle. If you plant yam, you cannot harvest plantain,” she lectured.

The irony and hypocrisy wasn’t lost on Nigerians who wasted little time descending on the ex minister who has become the poster child for theft and corruption since 2015.

4..Fani-Kayode calls journalist ‘stupid’ in Calabar

Femi Fani-Kayode (The Nation)

In August, Eyo Charles of the Daily Trust, politely asked former Aviation Minister Fani-Kayode, who was paying for his ‘Good Governance Tour’ of PDP controlled states in the country.

It was all Fani-Kayode needed to devolve into a fit of rage.

“I could see from your face, before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. What type of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to? I will not take any questions from this man. What type of insulting question is that?” Fani-Kayode barked at Charles.

5..EFCC boss says coronavirus is caused by corruption

Deposed EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu (EFCC)

Ibrahim Magu was still acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in February when he announced that the coronavirus pandemic is not caused by a virus but by corruption.

“EFCC has zero tolerance for corruption as our mandate is to kill corruption as corruption is worse than all the diseases we have now and I strongly believe coronavirus is caused by corruption,” Magu said during the passing out parade of 281 inspector cadets of the EFCC in Kaduna.

In July, Magu was arrested for alleged corruption and grilled. The report on his alleged corrupt activities was recently submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari.

6..Governor Ganduje explains why he dethroned Emir of Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. [Daily Trust]

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, who could no longer stand Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano, finally dethroned the latter in March.

Ganduje said he had to dethrone Sanusi because “the Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the government without any lawful justification which amount to total insubordination.”

7..Honorable Minister Akpabio told to ‘off his mic’

Senator Godswill Akpabio answers questions from the House in July [Twitter/@CHYCHYCHUKWU]

In July, a House committee probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), spawned drama aplenty.

Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio, was at the center of it all.

Akpabio had fallen out with ex-NDDC boss Joi Nunieh; and acting Chairman of the NDDC, Daniel Pondei, had famously fainted during the House committee hearing.

The NDDC, which was established in 2000 to address the myriad developmental challenges of an oil rich but impoverished Niger Delta region, has been mired in corruption since it was set up.

During the hearing, Akpabio told the lawmakers that they are the biggest beneficiaries of some of the dubious contracts awarded by the NDDC.

“Who are even the greatest beneficiaries (of these contracts)? It’s you people nau,” Akpabio told the House committee chaired by Hon Thomas Ereyitomi. “Because if you look at your chairman…”

“Honourable minister, that is okay,” Ereyitomi was quick off the blocks, protesting with several bangs of the gavel.

However, a feisty Hon Boma Goodhead was having none of Akpabio’s allegations and demanded to know what these benefits to the national assembly from the NDDC were.

“I just told you that we have records to show that most of the contracts in the NDDC are given out to members of the national assembly, but you don’t know about it, but the two chairmen know,” Akpabio insisted.

“It’s okay..it’s okay,” Ereyitomi kept pleading desperately as Akpabio and Goodhead engaged in a heated debate.

“Honourable member..Honourable minister, it’s okay. That is okay...it’s okay...Honourable minister off (sic) your mic,” Hon Ereyitomi, who represents Warri federal constituency, repeated, now visibly close to tears.

8..Ex NDDC boss Nunieh accuses Akpabio of sexually harassing her

Akpabio (Left) and Joi Nunieh (OakTV)

In July, ex-NDDC boss Joi Nunieh claimed that Niger Delta Minister Godswill Akpabio, had sexually harassed her.

She added that she had to slap Akpabio because of his sexual advances.

“I am the only Nigerian woman...the only Ogoni woman that has slapped him. I slapped him because of his plan B. He wanted me to take a blood oath of secrecy in Abuja,” she said.

She added that Akpabio tried to induce her or shut her up with money.

“Since he couldn’t get me to take that money. He thought that Plan B..if he could come up on me….He didn’t know that I’m a Port Harcourt girl. Port Harcourt girls are not moved by money. By somebody telling me that he will make me a substantive MD.

“Akpabio’s meeting with me was either at Apo or Meridian or whatever. Those are his meetings. I slapped him,” she said.

Asked by hosts of the AriseTV breakfast show to clarify what she meant by “come up on me” and if she meant rape or sexual harassment, she said “harassment sounds better, not rape.”

Pointedly asked if she was accusing the minister of sexual harassment, she shot back: “Yes, I am accusing him.”

9..President Buhari warns members of the international community during #EndSARS protests

President Buhari holds virtual meeting with former Heads of State on Friday, October 23, 2020 (Presidency)

In October, soon after the #EndSARS protests were quashed by armed soldiers and police personnel, and in the wake of the carnage and arson that followed, President Buhari was in no mood for niceties.

Government property had been burned, businesses had been set on fire and looted, politicians were on the run and afraid for their lives, warehouses were being looted and anarchy had engulfed the land.

Then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had condemned the violent crackdown on protesters, former U.S Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had called on the president to stop the killing of young protesters, and U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had demanded an immediate investigation into the shooting of unarmed, peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll on October 20, 2020.

During a national broadcast on October 22, President Buhari warned the international community about rushing to judgments or conclusions before getting the full facts of a case.

Buhari said: “To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgment and making hasty pronouncements.”

The president also had stern words for the protesters: “The promptness with which we have acted seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests.”

10..Sanwo-Olu blames forces beyond his control for Lekki shooting

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu blames forces beyond his control for Lekki shooting (TRIBUNE)

On October 20, 2020, protesters who had been demanding an end to police brutality and calling for police reforms, were met with live bullets at the Lekki toll gate, just before nightfall.

With most fingers pointing his way for giving the order, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the shooting had been carried out by forces beyond his control.

“This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Lagos governor also disclosed that he had been unable to reach President Buhari, days after the shooting.

BONUS:

11..Desmond Elliot calls social media users “children”

Desmond Elliot represents Surulere in the Lagos House of Assembly (The Nation)

After the #EndSARS protests of October, the Lagos State House of Assembly deliberated on the arson and looting that had engulfed the nation’s commercial capital.

When actor and legislator, Desmond Elliot (APC, Surulere constituency) got up to speak, he called the youths who had protested ‘children’ and warned that Nigeria will cease to exist if social media isn’t regulated.

Elliot said: “Mr Speaker, we need to address certain things. The Nigerian youth, the social media, the social influencers. All of these are making the narrative that we are seeing today. Social media, though good, has its negative impact...the curses, the abuses from children..and I ask myself, is this Nigeria? What is going on? Children cursing? Even having the effrontery to enter an Oba’s palace? Hold his staff of office? Culture is gone. Mr. Speaker, in the next five years, there will be no Nigeria if we don’t start now.

“Please, celebrities. Please, social media influencers, stop the hatred already.”

Elliot’s contributions on the floor of parliament earned him intense backlash on social media, forcing the lawmaker to offer a tearful apology on national television.

“I have read your honest feedback and suggestions and I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as “Children.” I didn't mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction and looting of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency

“I allowed my emotions to get the better of me and for this I apologize to everyone my earlier statements may have hurt. Please, understand that even the best of us make mistakes. This is why, moving forward, I ask that we all try to engage constructively on the issues that affect all of us. I promise to do the same,” Elliot said.

12..Buhari says CNN disgusts him

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari and top officials of his administration, were far from impressed with foreign media coverage of the #EndSARS protests.

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, President Buhari expressed his disgust at CNN and BBC.

"It must be said that foreign press coverage of the #EndSARS violence was not balanced, especially from CNN and BBC. I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened,” Buhari said.