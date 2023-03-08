Tinubu’s victory: Don’t waste your resources on legal tussle, Ondo lawmaker tells Obi, Atiku

“The duo of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi should accept the outcome of the election.

“Going to the court will amount to a mere academic exercise and will achieve nothing.

“Sen. Bola Tinubu won the election fair and square, and the results of the presidential election were a true reflection of Nigerians’ sincere votes,” he stated.

Olajide said that Nigerians have elected Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima as their most preferred leaders for the next administration.

The lawmaker also congratulated the President-elect and the Vice President-elect for the hard-fought victory at the just concluded presidential elections.

“The duo has demonstrated once more that they are dogged fighters in our quest for the establishment of a just and egalitarian society.

“I have no doubt that you will ride on the crest of the momentum of this triumph to lead our motherland to greatness and prosperity,” Olajide said.

The lawmaker urged indigenes of the state resident in Lagos to troop out in large numbers on Saturday and vote for the re-election of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu