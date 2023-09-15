ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu’s victory at tribunal validates popular mandates by Nigerians – Group

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group pledged its continued support for the success of the Tinubu government.

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]
Its National Coordinator, Joshua Ilevbare, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said that the Tribunal judgment was validation of the popular mandate freely given the President by majority of Nigerians across the six geo-political zones at the Feb. 25, presidential poll.

While describing the PEPC verdict as unbiased and unprecedented in the history of Nigeria, he said the verdict was triumph of truth, victory for democracy, rule of law and natural justice.

Ilevbare appealed to Nigerians to support the Tinubu government in the efforts to turn Nigeria around for the better through its Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We believe that the verdict will further spur the President in his determination and genuine intention to offer purposeful governance for the benefits of all Nigerians regardless of their religions and ethnics,” he noted.

He pledged the group’s continued support for the success of the Tinubu government.

”It is imperative to request that members of TCO be involved in the Renewed Hope administration as collaborators in different capacities to serve our fatherland as foot soldiers who will help deliver dividends of democracy to the grassroots,” he said.

In the same vein, he also congratulated Prof. Julius Ihonvbere of All Progressives Congress (APC), whose victory as member House of Representatives, Owan Federal Constituency in Feb. 25 , National Assembly Election was affirmed by the National and State Assemblies Elections Petition Tribunal, sitting in Benin City.

After the inauguration of the 10th session of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ihonvbere who was the Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education and Services in the 9th Assembly, was appointed as the Majority Leader for the 10th Assembly.

