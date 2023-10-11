ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu to establish international anti-corruption court soon

Ima Elijah

Nigeria finds a new approach to fighting corruption on the global stage.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

During the 33rd Anti-Corruption Situation Room organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre in collaboration with Integrity Initiatives International, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), emphasised the critical importance of such a court.

Represented by Deputy Director (Public Prosecution), Yusuf Abdullahi Abdulkadir, Fagbemi stated, “Nigeria, deeply affected by corruption, could benefit significantly from the establishment of an IACC. Such a court could provide a platform to address cases involving individuals and assets located abroad, often tied to grand corruption schemes that have a devastating impact on Nigeria’s development efforts."

He highlighted that the IACC could serve as an additional tool to complement and strengthen the nation’s domestic anti-corruption efforts. Corruption, Fagbemi noted, posed a grave threat to the stability, progress, and development of nations worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described it as a cancer without boundaries, capable of undermining trust, weakening institutions, hampering economic growth, and perpetuating social injustice.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraj, expressed deep concern about the elevation of corrupt individuals to higher positions within the government.

"You can see ministers who are accused of corruption being returned to office. Some of them are becoming ministers, some governors who are still standing trial and ministers are now heads of agencies, and quite a number of them are currently at the federal and state levels,” he lamented.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2 Nigerians sentenced in US for massive COVID-19 fraud operation

2 Nigerians sentenced in US for massive COVID-19 fraud operation

Dangote group trains 50 journalists on environmental journalism in Adamawa

Dangote group trains 50 journalists on environmental journalism in Adamawa

Israeli airstrikes displace 264,000, 900 Palestinians die in Gaza - UN

Israeli airstrikes displace 264,000, 900 Palestinians die in Gaza - UN

Nigerians are seen as fraudsters because of Tinubu's certificate saga - Peter Obi

Nigerians are seen as fraudsters because of Tinubu's certificate saga - Peter Obi

Save lives first before police reports - FG orders hospitals nationwide

Save lives first before police reports - FG orders hospitals nationwide

FFS cautions Kaduna residents on fire outbreaks during harmattan

FFS cautions Kaduna residents on fire outbreaks during harmattan

FEMA reduces emergency response time from 5 to 3 minutes in FCT

FEMA reduces emergency response time from 5 to 3 minutes in FCT

FCTA provides eyecare services, reading glasses to 500 workers

FCTA provides eyecare services, reading glasses to 500 workers

Wike orders demolition of scavengers’ colony in Abuja

Wike orders demolition of scavengers’ colony in Abuja

Pulse Sports

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Primeboy [Vibrate]

BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

PDP's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar [Punch]

Atiku holds press conference today amid Tinubu’s fake certificate allegation

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi. [Premium Times]

Peter Obi rejects Atiku's request to support his suit on Tinubu's certificate

Here, we uncover the stories of politicians whose careers now have the shadow of forged certificates scandals.

5 Nigerian politicians who had certificate forgery controversies