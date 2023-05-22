Supreme Court set to rule on PDP's case to disqualify Tinubu, Shettima
The apex court will now deliver its judgement on the case on May 26, 2023.
The PDP had urged the apex court to reverse the Court of Appeal judgment, led by Justice James Abundaga, which held that the party failed to establish its locus standi.
