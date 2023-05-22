The sports category has moved to a new website.
Supreme Court set to rule on PDP's case to disqualify Tinubu, Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

The apex court will now deliver its judgement on the case on May 26, 2023.

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu (left), and vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima (right), will be sworn in on May 29, 2023
The PDP had urged the apex court to reverse the Court of Appeal judgment, led by Justice James Abundaga, which held that the party failed to establish its locus standi.

ADVERTISEMENT

