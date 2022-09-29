RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu says Nigerians can’t afford to get it wrong in 2023

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu says he is prepared and ready to provide the leadership that will inspire the country to greater glory.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

According to the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerians on Saturday, February 25, 2022, will vote for new political leaders, who will steer the affairs of the county for another four years after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in May 2023.

With the commencement of public campaigns on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Tinubu promised that he and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, would lead Nigeria to its best future.

The former Governor of Lagos State in a statement said that he and Shettima would soon be taking their campaigns to every part of the country, adding that Nigerians “cannot afford to get this one wrong”.

Tinubu added that he was prepared and ready to provide the leadership that would inspire the country to greater glory.

The presidential candidate said: “Today marks the commencement of the 2023 presidential campaign across the country. I invite all Nigerians to join me and His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima on this exciting and important journey as we set our shared vision of renewed hope for the people of our dear country, Nigeria.

“We will, in the weeks and months ahead, be taking our dream of a functional, safe, secure, and prosperous Nigeria to every part of Nigeria and we will continue to put forward our plan to lead this country towards its best future.

“Our nation stands at a threshold of history. We, like every almost other nation in the world, face significant challenges. Some have been of our own making, others, the consequences of factors well beyond the control of any Nigerian. However, one thing remains certain — we cannot afford to get this one wrong.

“I am prepared and ready, with my running mate, to provide the leadership that will inspire our country to greater glory with new thinking, innovative ideas, and vision.”

Tinubu emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC in June after defeating Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and others at the party’s primary held in Abuja.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cracks in APC as Adamu accuses Tinubu of breaching agreement on campaign council

Cracks in APC as Adamu accuses Tinubu of breaching agreement on campaign council

FG declares support for Ondo Deep Sea Port

FG declares support for Ondo Deep Sea Port

Tinubu says Nigerians can’t afford to get it wrong in 2023

Tinubu says Nigerians can’t afford to get it wrong in 2023

2023: APC flags off campaign rally for Tinubu, Shettima in Abuja

2023: APC flags off campaign rally for Tinubu, Shettima in Abuja

2023: APC flags off campaign rally for Tinubu, Shettima in Abuja

2023: APC flags off campaign rally for Tinubu, Shettima in Abuja

Uzodimma seeks end to lecturers’ strike

Uzodimma seeks end to lecturers’ strike

Enugu traditional rulers pray, present ‘ofo’ to PDP guber candidate, Mbah

Enugu traditional rulers pray, present ‘ofo’ to PDP guber candidate, Mbah

2023: We must come together to rescue this nation from APC — Atiku

2023: We must come together to rescue this nation from APC — Atiku

Igbo presidency: Northern Elders Forum slams Ohanaeze over threatening comments

Igbo presidency: Northern Elders Forum slams Ohanaeze over threatening comments

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern. (Daily Trust)

Despite meeting with Tinubu, Northern bishops insist they won’t support him

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and ex-Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. (Punch)

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Dogara, Lawal may soon dump APC for PDP or Labour Party