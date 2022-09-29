Tinubu says Nigerians can’t afford to get it wrong in 2023

According to the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerians on Saturday, February 25, 2022, will vote for new political leaders, who will steer the affairs of the county for another four years after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in May 2023.

With the commencement of public campaigns on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Tinubu promised that he and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, would lead Nigeria to its best future.

The former Governor of Lagos State in a statement said that he and Shettima would soon be taking their campaigns to every part of the country, adding that Nigerians “cannot afford to get this one wrong”.

Tinubu added that he was prepared and ready to provide the leadership that would inspire the country to greater glory.

The presidential candidate said: “Today marks the commencement of the 2023 presidential campaign across the country. I invite all Nigerians to join me and His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima on this exciting and important journey as we set our shared vision of renewed hope for the people of our dear country, Nigeria.

“We will, in the weeks and months ahead, be taking our dream of a functional, safe, secure, and prosperous Nigeria to every part of Nigeria and we will continue to put forward our plan to lead this country towards its best future.

“Our nation stands at a threshold of history. We, like every almost other nation in the world, face significant challenges. Some have been of our own making, others, the consequences of factors well beyond the control of any Nigerian. However, one thing remains certain — we cannot afford to get this one wrong.

“I am prepared and ready, with my running mate, to provide the leadership that will inspire our country to greater glory with new thinking, innovative ideas, and vision.”