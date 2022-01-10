RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu presidential ambition excites Lagos APC

Tinubu's supporters are elated with the new development.

Bola Tinubu (Guardian)

The Chairman-elect of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, has commended the party's National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, for formally informing President Muhammadu Buhari of his 2023 Presidential ambition.

Tinubu, after his visit to the Presidential Villa on Monday, revealed that the visit offered him the opportunity to formally inform President Buhari of his Presidential ambition in 2023.

The APC stalwart, who spoke after a closed door meeting with Buhari at the State House, Abuja, said though he had made his intention known to the president, he would continue to consult with Nigerians.

He dismissed the impression that a kingmaker cannot become a king, saying that he would like to takeover from Buhari in 2023 to continue with the good works of the ruling APC.

Ojelabi noted that the notification of interest was a welcome development and was also a thing Tinubu’s political family had been expecting for long.

"Informing the President of his intention is the right thing to do.

"Having informed him officially now he can then intensify his consultations across the country," he said.

Ojelabi noted that Tinubu had paid his dues and no one was more qualified than him to take over leadership at the expiration of Buhari's tenure in 2023.

According to him, the teeming followers of Tinubu and members of the ruling party across the the length and breath of the country and diaspora are elated with the new development.

