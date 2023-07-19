ADVERTISEMENT
'Tinubu on the right track to re-inventing Nigerian project' – APC support groups

News Agency Of Nigeria



President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
Its Director-General, Dr Kailani Muhammad, said this at a news conference in Abuja. Muhammad applauded the president for inaugurating the Tax Review Committee on Tax Review down tone and reduction of five per cent custom duty on some import items.

He added that the appointment of Malam Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser by Tinubu was also commendable.

“Other giant commendable strides you have taken so far are the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and the former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

“All these are the right steps and strides in the right direction in your effort to re-inventing the Nigerian project.

“In a nutshell, Mr President Sir, you are moving on the right track and your land mark achievements this short while in office, is a clear indication and serves as catalyst for development of our nation.”

The director-general however appealed to Tinubu to recognise capable leaders from various support groups in the “Renewed Hope Agenda”. According to Muhammad, the Confederation of APC Support Groups has a combined numerical base of 17,000 registered and unregistered APC Support Groups under his leadership.

“My foot soldiers, which are scattered over the 774 LGAs withstood intimidation and pressure to stand firm behind my resolve.

“Now that a government is in the making, the entire APC support groups network is earnestly looking up to me as the D-G to get the benefits of our commitment towards the Tinubu-Shettima presidency accomplishment,” he said.





