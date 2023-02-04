ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu not desperate to be President – APC chieftain

Nurudeen Shotayo

The APC chieftain said Tinubu's concern over the fuel crisis and new naira notes scarcity depicted him as a patriotic Nigerian.

Bankole noted this in a statement in Abuja on Friday, February 3. 2023, in which he also extolled the former Lagos State Governor for expressing concerns over the lingering fuel crisis and the scarcity of new naira notes.

The chieftain, who is also a disability rights advocate, said Tinuu's criticism of the hardship Nigerians are being subjected to showed he's not desperate to be president.

Bankole said: The strong position expressed by our party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a show of commitment to a better Nigeria and her endless possibilities.

“True patriotism implies a deep love for one’s country that not only desires the best for one’s fellow countrymen but also demands that the country should pursue its aims with honesty and empathy.

“He has displayed an ineffable love unequalled in the political history of the world. Asiwaju chose to empathise with the masses that have been subjected to untold hardship.

“The easier option by most party faithful would be to say yes or maintain silence to all government programmes no matter how discomforting for political correctness.

“The ability to confront and speak out against some policies of the government considered to be ‘anti-masses’ by Asiwaju should be applauded by all. Selflessness is exhibited at the most critical moment. Tinubu is not desperate to be President."

The APC chieftain also claimed that Tinubu's action at this critical stage of the nation's political experience bears testimony to his unparalleled leadership qualities.

“This demonstration of pure heart, love for Nigerians, and commitment to improving welfare and well-being of all Nigerians will drive his Renewed Hope agenda to tame insecurity; tackle unemployment, and turn the economy around for shared prosperity,” Bankole added.

Pulse reports that the APC presidential candidate has repeatedly condemned the chaotic roll-out of the redesigned naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as the untoward hardship the citizens are facing as a result of the lingering fuel scarcity across the country.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

