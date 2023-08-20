ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu must step on toes to achieve ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda – APC chieftain

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, any nation that treat corruption with kid gloves is on the way to obliteration and perdition.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Babarinde, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, said hard decisions must be made to get Nigerians out of the current economic hardship.

“For the present government to succeed, President Bola Tinubu should be ready to steps on toes of enemies of the people to make Nigeria better and a proud country for all of us,” he said.

The APC chieftain also said that the president should be ready to fight corruption toward getting the country on the right path and be respected in the comity of nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, any nation that treat corruption with kid gloves is on the way to obliteration and perdition.

“Corruption should be the aberration and should not be a case where the corrupt are the favoured while honest ones are the outcasts.

“A nation that treat corruption with kid gloves is on the way to obliteration,” Babarinde, a member of APC National Advisory Council, South Africa Chapter, said.

The diaspora leader noted that the present system of government in Nigeria is too expensive in relation to the level of poverty index.

According to him, it will be a miracle to actualise good governance with the way the country’s system is currently structured, which negates growth and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babarinde said though this may not be the total fault of the elected officials, but rather the process that produced them, and the rigid parasitic system that made the rich to be more richer and the poor to be more poorer.

“The militarised American styled democracy that was forcefully adopted by Nigeria had not been fair to us, and will not be the best for Nigeria unless some drastic amendments are made to our constitution.

“The previous cosmetic constitution amendments are just mere polishing the surface; there is a need for complete constitutional and institutional reforms to be adapted to our realities.

“Our system of government should be home made with ideas from successful systems all over the world be it Western Democracies (America and UK), Asian system (mixed communism), Singapore, Russia and others.

“Combining and integrating these systems inline with our local culture and diversity should be able to give our people the best they deserve,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babarinde also said that the bicameral legislative houses the country is operating was too expensive for the country to maintain and should be reviewed.

“Something drastic must be done to reduce our cost of governance to show the ordinary Nigerians that they are also important; people are not blind to what is happening to their resources.

“Basic things of life such as affordable quality food, accommodation, health-care services, water/sanitation and energies should be prioritised.

“This can only be achieved when the leaders consider the people’s well being as priority and practice meritocratic system, where the people are selected on merit,” the diaspora leader said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bazoum told us his side of the story, ECOWAS delegation to Niger

Bazoum told us his side of the story, ECOWAS delegation to Niger

Suspend plans for military intervention in Niger, ex-lawmaker advises ECOWAS

Suspend plans for military intervention in Niger, ex-lawmaker advises ECOWAS

NDLEA intercepts fake $20m on Lokoja-Abuja Highway

NDLEA intercepts fake $20m on Lokoja-Abuja Highway

Group urges ECOWAS to extend time for dialogue with Niger coupists

Group urges ECOWAS to extend time for dialogue with Niger coupists

NDLEA recovers hard drugs worth N4.8b during raid on Lagos warehouse

NDLEA recovers hard drugs worth N4.8b during raid on Lagos warehouse

Tinubu must step on toes to achieve ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda – APC chieftain

Tinubu must step on toes to achieve ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda – APC chieftain

Divergent views trail why some men do not cook

Divergent views trail why some men do not cook

Experts urge FG to subsidise CNG vehicle conversions

Experts urge FG to subsidise CNG vehicle conversions

Family petitions IGP over killing of breadwinner, demands ₦200m compensation

Family petitions IGP over killing of breadwinner, demands ₦200m compensation

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Remi Tinubu

Remi Tinubu says FG cannot solve all Nigerians' problems

Former Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani. [Twitter:@Kadlegislature]

APC has what it takes to rule Nigeria for 60 years - Former Kaduna Speaker

TAG Convener, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Take advantage of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, APC diaspora tells youths

Imo State governor, Governor Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:@Hope_Uzodimma1]

Uzodimma drops deputy, opts for female running mate ahead of Imo guber poll