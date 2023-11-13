Tinubu congratulates Uzodimma, Diri, Ododo on election victories

He said that the outcomes of the elections reflected the wishes of the people, emphasizing that democracy thrives when voters reward competence, transparency, and good governance.

Tinubu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for creating a level playing field for all contestants and the nation’s security agencies for maintaining law and order during the highly-anticipated elections.

The president called for a sustained commitment to all efforts aimed at further sanitizing the electoral system and enhancing the credibility of future elections.

With the election processes concluded, Tinubu anticipated a renewed sense of hope for the people of Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States, as well as consolidation on progress that would position the states as hubs of peace, commerce, entrepreneurship, and prosperity in Nigeria.

In the spirit of fostering a harmonious and inclusive political landscape in the aforementioned states, the president urged the victors to prioritize the common good of the people over partisan interests.

“May your tenures in office be defined by close collaboration with all of your counterparts across party lines in the attainment of pan-Nigerian developmental and achievements that benefit everyone.