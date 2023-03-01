Tinubu commends INEC for conducting a 'credible election'

In his acceptance on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Headquarters of the APC, Tinubu described the election as credible, saying no system is perfect.

"I commend INEC for conducting a credible election, no matter what anybody says". Tinubu said.

Despite the criticisms against the conduct of the election by other political parties, Tinubu said the underlying reports of the electoral commission are reliable.

Recall that during the collation of the election at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party called for the cancellation of the 2023 presidential election, saying INEC has compromised the integrity of the election.