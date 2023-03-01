ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu commends INEC for conducting a 'credible election'

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu says INEC's report on the election is reliable.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
In his acceptance on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Headquarters of the APC, Tinubu described the election as credible, saying no system is perfect.

"I commend INEC for conducting a credible election, no matter what anybody says". Tinubu said.

Despite the criticisms against the conduct of the election by other political parties, Tinubu said the underlying reports of the electoral commission are reliable.

Recall that during the collation of the election at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party called for the cancellation of the 2023 presidential election, saying INEC has compromised the integrity of the election.

The parties also called for the resignation of INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood. The parties argued that the election was not free and fair.

