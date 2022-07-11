Tinubu choice of Shettima sure way of APC victory – Ganduje

Ganduje, who was also in the front burner for the VP contest, congratulated Senator Shettima over his nomination as vice presidential candidate of the APC.

The governor, in a statement issued by the commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, described Shettima as highly quick-witted and prepared for the office of the Vice President.

Ganduje noted that during the pre-presidential primary campaign, he shared common experience with Shettima who played a major role and brought to fore his qualification, competence and exposure.

He expressed confidence that the representative of Borno Central Senatorial District and a former two-term governor of Borno State is a good choice capable of working with the presidential candidate to take Nigeria to greater heights.

The Governor commended the APC flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu for making a choice in Shettima, and described the combination as an assurance for the success of the party at the polls.