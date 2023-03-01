'If I can do this, you can do better,' Tinubu tries to inspire Nigerians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented a certificate of return to the former Lagos governor at a ceremony on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, hours after he was announced as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

His victory has come under heavy scrutiny, especially from two leading opposition parties who condemned the process and called for a fresh election to be conducted.

Tinubu has maintained the process was free and fair and made numerous attempts to inspire Nigerians after receiving his certificate of return.

In what is his second public speech since his declaration early on Wednesday, Tinubu boasted he's triumphed after a 'hard fought' battle. He said his achievement is a touchstone for many Nigerians to understand they can get whatever they work really hard for.

The former governor branded the moment as special and positioned it as one that would pave the way for others in the country to aspire to the president's seat.

He said, "I'm not different from anyone of you. If I can do this, you even can do better.

"Our destiny as a people and a nation depend on our ability to shed the artificial restrictions of bias and prejudice so that we lean fully onto our democratic creed that no one is innately superior or entitled to greater rights or opportunities than any other Nigerian.

"Very soon, this nation shall witness a young person standing before you holding this great symbol of democracy and national leadership. We shall see a woman standing before you and holding this certificate as its owner."

Tinubu has struggled to enjoy widespread support among Nigeria's youth demography but promised on Wednesday to never ignore them in his administration. He said he'll work day and night to ensure they get a country they can be proud of.

The president-elect also extended a hand of friendship to the millions of people who voted for his opponents. He begged them to work with him to accelerate Nigeria's growth, as the country needs everyone's contribution.

"I'm asking you to walk with me. My heart and door are open to you and I ask you to come in so we may begin the task of rebuilding our national home together, day by day and brick-by-brick," he appealed.