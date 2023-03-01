INEC seals Tinubu's election victory with certificate of return

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, presented him with the certificate at a ceremony that started at 3 pm at the National Collation Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Yakubu had pronounced Tinubu the winner of the February 25 presidential election just hours earlier at the same venue.

The former Lagos State governor secured 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) who finished second with 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who finished third with 6,101,533 votes.

The LP and PDP have strongly condemned INEC's handling of the election and rejected the collation process for not being transparent enough. They accused the APC of rigging the polls, called for the cancellation of the election and demanded the resignation of Yakubu.

