Tinubu borrowed his name – Former Lagos Deputy Governor explains

Ima Elijah

“His name is not Tinubu, he borrowed the name...

Tinubu as Aisha Buhari's fast-breaking
Tinubu as Aisha Buhari's fast-breaking

Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, a former deputy governor of Lagos State during the administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that her former boss changed his name over the years to what he currently bears.

Tinubu changed his identity: Bucknor-Akerele re-echoed the claim that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Tinubu, changed his identity.

He is not from Lagos: Critics of the 70-year-old had claimed that Tinubu is not an indigene of Lagos State and have repeatedly questioned his origin.

Where he is originally from: We all know Tinubu is not an indigene of Lagos. Everyone knows he is from Iragbiji (in Osun State).

“His name is not Tinubu, he borrowed the name,” Bucknor, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), told Alaroye TV in a recent interview in Yoruba.

What you should know: Amid the constant claim that Tinubu changed his name, his associates have challenged critics to present evidence of the presidential hopeful’s birth-given name.

Meanwhile: The Independent National Electoral Commission has knocked the presidential candidate of the Tinubu for expressing doubts over the credibility of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and Results Viewing Portal which will be deployed for the 2023 election.

The commission expressed shock that the APC candidate could question the efficiency of the technology which had been used in several polls, including the off-season governorship elections in Ekiti, Osun, and Anambra states.

The former Lagos State governor had on Monday at the Chatham House in London, United Kingdom, said the electoral body had yet to assure Nigerians of the workability of the BVAS and e-transmission of poll results.

But responding to Tinubu’s uncertainty, the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of INEC, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, pointed out that the commission has been talking about the features, strengths and advantages of BVAS since 2020.

Ima Elijah

