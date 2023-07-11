Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate Godswill Akpabio and read at plenary.

Tinubu in the letter said:

“In compliance with the provisions of section 18 sub section 1 of the Armed Forces Act , 2004 am please to present for confirmation by the Senate ,the following nominees listed below as Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa , Chief of Army Staff, Maj. T. A Lagbaja , Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla ,

Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar.

“The Senate is invited to note the current security situation of our country, which requires concerted efforts of both the legislative and the executive to ensure a well protected nation.

“This informed the review of our defence architecture and appointment of new leaders to work in synergy with one another to archive the level of optimal performance expected of the military .