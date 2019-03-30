Daniel in a congratulatory message to the former Lagos state governor who celebrated his 67th birthday anniversary on Thursday, March 28, said, Tinubu "has won quite a lot of admirers by his vision and quality leadership which has helped in strengthening the nation’s democratic process".

He prayed Allah grants the APC leader good health, wisdom and more years of dedicated service to the country.

Daniel recently resigned form the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) haven served as Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization (APCO) in the presidential election held in February.

He explained that he resigned from the opposition party so as to quit partisan politics and also give younger politicians a chance to come up.