Timeline of Bola Tinubu's certificate saga with Atiku Abubakar

Ima Elijah

Atiku asks Supreme Court for leave to file fresh evidence against Tinubu [Twitter:@SolaPage]
Atiku asks Supreme Court for leave to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

A brief timeline showing the legal battle between presidential candidates Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar over alleged certificate forgery.

  • March 1: Tinubu wins 2023 presidential election.
  • April 11: Atiku files a petition at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, challenging Tinubu's victory
  • May 21: Atiku tells court 100 witnesses need 3 weeks to prove case against Tinubu
  • June 23: Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleges that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), forged his academic credentials.
  • August 21 : Atiku files a motion at a US court, requesting it to compel CSU to release Tinubu's academic records.
  • September 06: The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal dismisses Atiku's petition, ruling that Tinubu won elections.
  • September 10: Atiku appeals the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal at the Supreme Court.
  • September 20: The US court grants Atiku's motion and orders CSU to release Tinubu's academic records.
  • October 03: CSU releases Tinubu's academic records to Atiku.
  • October 15: Tinubu fights back. Alleges false name on Atiku's WAEC certificate.

The Supreme Court is yet to hear Atiku's appeal, and the case is still ongoing.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

