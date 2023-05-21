The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku tells court 100 witnesses need 3 weeks to prove case against Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku said he has lined up expert witnesses among others who will testify in court to prove that Tinubu didn't duly earn his presidential victory.

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Recommended articles

Atiku, the former Vice President, is challenging the outcome of the February 25 election that produced the former Lagos State Governor as the President-elect.

At the resumed proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Saturday, May 20, 2023, Atiku and his party, speaking through their legal team led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, disclosed that they have lined up expert witnesses among others who will be compelled to mount the witness box to testify in the matter.

“We may not even exhaust the three weeks because the issues are getting narrower,“ Atiku’s lawyer, Uche added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conversely, the President-elect, through his legal team, said he would only need two days to counter Atiku's claims, just as the lawyer representing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abubakar Mahmood, told the court he would on call two witnesses to deflate the former Vice President's argument.

While telling the court that his client would call 39 witnesses to testify, Tinubu's lead counsel at the proceedings, Roland Otaro, SAN, further disclosed that other persons may also be subpoenaed to appear before the court as witnesses.

The lawyer representing the All Progressives Congress, Solomon Umoh, SAN, also said he would need two days to call 39 witnesses to testify before the court.

Atiku and the PDP dragged Tinubu and INEC before the PEPC to ask for, among other things, the revocation of the Certificate of Return issued to the APC candidate over claims that he didn't constitutionally merit it.

The petitioners argued that Tinubu's declaration as the winner of the controversial election was “invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atiku, who argued that Tinubu was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast, asked the court to declare him the of the presidential election claiming that he secured the second-highest number of lawful votes cast in the exercise.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s govt

Presidency produces 55-minute documentary on highlights of Buhari’s govt

Striking doctors, NMA, FG sign Memorandum of Understanding

Striking doctors, NMA, FG sign Memorandum of Understanding

Again, gunmen kill 2 policemen in Imo

Again, gunmen kill 2 policemen in Imo

Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region

Theatre commanders pay operational visit to troops in Lake Chad region

Court advises PDP, LP to consolidate all petitions against Tinubu

Court advises PDP, LP to consolidate all petitions against Tinubu

Sultan declares Sunday as 1st Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

Sultan declares Sunday as 1st Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

G7, 'Greater Majority' to present consensus candidate to thwart APC's zoning

G7, 'Greater Majority' to present consensus candidate to thwart APC's zoning

Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt

Ganduje's audio leak exaggerated to cause rift with Tinubu - Kano govt

New Delta varsities, my enduring legacies, bridge admission gaps – Okowa

New Delta varsities, my enduring legacies, bridge admission gaps – Okowa

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

Julius Abure and other suspended Labour Party leaders are back in office [Labour Party]

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration