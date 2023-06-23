Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

The documents include Tinubu’s B.Sc certificate from the Chicago State University, NYSC Discharge Certificate, and Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc certificate of service.

The opposition party brought the documents through its subpoenaed witness, Mike Enahoro-Ebah.

Enahoro-Ebah, who is a Private Legal Practitioner told the court that the documents purportedly obtained by Tinubu but bore the name ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu’.

According to Channels TV, the witness also tendered forms EC13 and EC9 nomination forms and the letters written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as attachments.

However, Counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud, Tinubu, Emmanuel Ukala and the APC, Lateef Fagbemi, all objected to the admissibility of the documents.

INEC declared Tinubu winner of the February 25 presidential election after defeating Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and 15 others.