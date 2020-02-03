Suspected political thugs have set the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Orlu, Imo State on fire.

The fire incident arrives two weeks after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha (PDP) as governor of the state and declared Hope Uzodinma (APC) winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

Punch reports that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, February 3, 2020.

The fire reportedly wreaked havoc on the INEC secretariat before it was put out.

Sensitive INEC documents were also destroyed in the fire.

Police spokesperson in Imo, Orlando Ikeokwu, told Punch that the Commissioner of Police, Olaniyi Fafowora, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

He said, “I can confirm the incident to you but the cause of the fire outbreak is unknown for now. The state commissioner of police has dispatched security operatives to the scene of the incident. The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations led the squad to the scene.”