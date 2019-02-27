Oshiomhole made this known while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a congratulatory visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa.

He said that by extending his hands of fellowship to everyone and congratulating those who contested with him, Buhari had proved he was a statesman who showed humility even in victory.

And I think for those analysts who have been active since 1999, this is easily the most keenly contested election.

My joy is that first, in the campaign, given the security issues in Nigeria, there was no incident of terrorist attack except the last day or so; maybe in Yobe or somewhere, I say to God be the glory.

The second is that people who have predicted that Nigerians are going to fight; they are going to war and is like we were preparing for second world war; I am sure again, they have been put to shame.

I know that Nigerians believe in their country; we appreciate our friends but those friends will never accept us as citizens of their country; the only country where you cannot be deported.

The only country you dont need visa to stay no matter what you do or who you are is Nigeria; it is the only one can truly call our own; even for those who have multiple passports, the only one the only country they can truly call their own is Nigeria.

The national chairman congratulated the people of Nigeria for the enthusiasm they showed in spite of the postponement of the election.

He said the observers both local and foreign attested that the election was free and fair election, adding that however, that the election was not perfect.

What I can say is that there measurable improvement over the past elections.

But let me also say to be honest; as much as we want to be magnanimous in victory, there are a couple of things that happened that show that Nigerian people know who to reward and they know the appropriate time to punish those who are extremely arrogant.

Those who came to the Senate with less than a hundred thousand votes and began to hold the country to ransom, their own people have recalled them.

While we are saying we will impeach them, their people said no, they will rather bury them; politically now, they are out; it shows the power of democracy; it is a leveler; it is an equaliser.

You cannot be bigger than the people; I think a couple of lessons have been learnt; that this game is for people who are humble; the game is for those who believe in the people; this game is a leveler; there are no dynasties; the people are the sovereign.

When they lend you the power, remember it is only loaned to you; and it will expire and it will require renewal and if you dont behave; they will not renew it, he said.

Oshiomhole said he was delighted that Nigerians had renewed overwhelmingly the mandate of Mr President as he even had more votes than in the previous election.

He chided those that spread fake stories through the social media and clergies who made fake prophesies about the election (NAN).