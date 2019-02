The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubajar has called on his supporters to be law abiding.

According to Daily Post, Atiku said that the results of the just concluded presidential election will be contested legally.

He made this know in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Youth and Support Groups, Amb Aliyu Bin Abbas.

The statement reads: “Fellow Nigerian Youths and all well-meaning Nigerians at home and abroad and the international community are encouraged to stand up and defend democracy or stand the dangerous consequences of allowing impunity and rascality of the ruling APC gov’t of Gen Muhammadu Buhari.

“I am appealing for calm and caution in line with the resolution and resolve of Nigeria’s father of the nation and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) His Excellency Atiku Abubakar GCON to ensure that he will not allow democracy to be emasculated and thus have rejected the results in all its entirety. In his words.

“With regards to the Presidential elections that took place on February 23, 2019, it is clear that there were manifest and premeditated malpractices in many states which negate the results announced.

“Consequently, I hereby reject the result of the February 23, 2019 sham election and will be challenging it in court.

“The only way for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing. Democracy stands for truth and justice. That is pur stand, believing that eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.”

Atiku rejects results

The PDP flag-bearer, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, rejected the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari won 15,191,847 of the total votes cast while Atiku gained 11,262,978 votes, an astonishing victory margin of 3,928,869 votes.