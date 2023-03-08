ADVERTISEMENT
These are the governors running for second term on Saturday

Ima Elijah

Pulse presents a list of governors gunning for a second term...

Governors running for second term
Governors running for second term

28 out of Nigeria’s 36 states will hold governorship elections on Saturday, March 11, 2023. While some of these states will definitely get new governors in office, there are some other states with governors who first entered office in 2019 and will hope to get another four years this weekend.

Pulse presents a list of governors gunning for a second term.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State
Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (NTA) Pulse Nigeria

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, 63, is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The successful businessman and engineer was a co-founder of Sadiq Petroleum Nigeria Limited in Lagos and went on to become the CEO of African Petroleum (AP) in 2001. His re-election bid has garnered support from state monarchs and civil servants who are determined to secure his victory.

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq
Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (News247) Pulse Nigeria
AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, 63, of the APC contested unsuccessfully for the governor of Kwara State in 2003, 2007 and 2011 before he finally won in 2019 with the “Otoge” wave. He’s contesting again for another term.

Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri
Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri (Sahara Reporters) Pulse Nigeria

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, 55, is an ex-Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and even assumed the role of Acting Governor of Adamawa from July to October 2014 following the impeachment of the former Governor Murtala Nyako. He later fully assumed the position of governor of the state in 2019 running on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum.
Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad] Pulse Nigeria

Borno’s Babagana Umara Zulum, 53, has had to battle the state's insurgency problem for much of his reign. He has been the subject of numerous assassination attempts by Boko Haram but that isn’t stopping him from running for a second term. He’s a member of the APC.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG] Pulse Nigeria

The accomplishments of APC's Babajide Sanwo-Olu, 57, in expanding the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system, constructing hospitals, and improving the education sector with infrastructure, free education, and affordable tuition rates for tertiary schools have been overshadowed by the lingering EndSARS sentiments among Lagosians.

Many Lagosians have been negatively impacted by his decision to ban motorcycles, resulting in a loss of income for many citizens.

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed.
Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2] Pulse Nigeria

Bala Mohammed, 64, is a former FCT Minister who reportedly fell out with his political godfather, Governor Isa Yuguda, after Yuguda married the late President Umaru Yar'Adua's daughter. Following Yar'Adua’s death, Mohammed joined the PDP and became a close associate of President Goodluck Jonathan before he became governor in 2019. He contested for the PDP’s presidential ticket in 2022 but lost to Atiku Abubakar.

Zamfara state Governor Dr Bello Matawalle
Zamfara state Governor Dr Bello Matawalle [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1] Pulse Nigeria
Bello Matawale, 61, won Zamfara State as a member of the PDP but defected to the APC in 2021.

Not too long ago, the candidate found himself embroiled in a precarious predicament, facing potential disqualification from the upcoming elections on the grounds of purportedly tampering with his age and academic credentials. However, the Federal High Court of Abuja deemed the allegations to be without substance and dismissed the case.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun.
Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun] Pulse Nigeria
APC’s Dapo Abiodun, 62, has received support from numerous traditional leaders, including the Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo and Oba Lawrence Adebajo, for his bid to secure a second term as Ogun State governor.

Governor Mai Mala Buni
Governor Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee. [Dailypost] Pulse Nigeria

During his first six months in office as Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, 55, implemented several developmental projects. One of these was the construction of the Damaturu-Ultra Modern Market, valued at ₦2.8 billion. Additionally, he built a 200-bed capacity hostel at the Dr Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, costing ₦215.9 billion. Furthermore, he made significant investments in the fields of security and agriculture.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya
Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Premium Times) Pulse Nigeria

Gombe State governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, 61, stands out as a politician who has delivered on campaign commitments to a degree that is exceedingly uncommon. For instance, in keeping with his pledge, he augmented the state's education budget by over 60% and renovated more than 150 schools.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG] Pulse Nigeria

If Seyi Makinde, 55, succeeds in the upcoming elections, he will become the second governor in the history of Oyo State to serve a second term, following in the footsteps of Abiola Ajimobi. Despite his popularity, his chances of victory are shaky due to the crisis rocking his party, and his involvement in the political aso-ebi boys squad known as the G5.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

