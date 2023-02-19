2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

The Southern candidate of choice: In the southern region, the two main contenders vying for the country's highest office are Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

But just a week to elections, the G5 Governors have evidently fractured and are now endorsing individual candidates of their choice.

Who they will not support: The quintet of G5 governors, comprising of Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, have made an unwavering pledge to withhold their support for the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu's share of G5: Sources have disclosed that Governor Wike of Rivers State and his Oyo State counterpart, Makinde, have come to a resolution to support Bola Tinubu in the upcoming polls.

Tinubu held a meeting with Wike on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, during which the Rivers governor reportedly threw his support behind the APC candidate.

While Wike has yet to make a public declaration of his endorsement for Tinubu, he has already instructed his cabinet members, aides, and local government Chairmen in the state to rally behind the candidate.

In Wike's words: “We have instructed the leaders ward by ward. In our local government, the leaders will tell you what we have decided. If you want me to survive politically, follow the way we are going.

“We are going to vote for the unity of Nigeria. We are going to vote for equity fairness and justice. And that is why, I salute the APC Governors who came out to say look, for this country to be united, for this country to move together as a country, as one united country, there is need for power to shift."

IIn a similar vein, on Wednesday, February 15, Tinubu attended Governor Makinde's campaign rally in the Oyo State capital of Ibadan.

Makinde, who is vying for re-election in March under the PDP platform, conveyed to Tinubu his prioritization of national unity, equity, and justice over political interests.

The governor asserted that Oyo State residents would cast their ballots in favor of these values on February 25th.

Peter Obi's share of G5: During a Town Hall meeting held in Makurdi, the capital of Benue state, Governor Ortom endorsed Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate, and urged Benue people to cast their votes for him on February 25th.

Ortom emphasized that the upcoming election should not be centered around political party affiliations, as he believes that all political parties in Nigeria have failed to meet the needs of the people.