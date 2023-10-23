ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Supreme Court reacts to reports of 5 justices' withdrawal from Atiku, Obi appeal

Ima Elijah

He dismissed the claims of a crisis within the Supreme Court, reaffirming the court's commitment to upholding justice.

The appeals of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi will be heard by the Supreme Court in November
The appeals of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi will be heard by the Supreme Court in November

Recommended articles

Dr. Festus Akande, the Director of Press and Information at the Supreme Court, emphatically assured the public that the panel remains intact and will duly hear the appeals today, as previously scheduled.

Contrary to the rumors circulating online, Akande clarified the situation: “This is not true. The panel is ready. You will see all the Justices tomorrow (today). There is no crisis anywhere, as claimed by those online platforms.

He dismissed the claims of a crisis within the Supreme Court, reaffirming the court's commitment to upholding justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the appeals of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the Supreme Court is also set to hear the appeal filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Furthermore, a motion filed by Atiku Abubakar requesting permission to submit additional evidence will be addressed during the hearing.

It is noteworthy that similar false claims were previously circulated during the proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

At that time, unfounded rumors suggested that Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo had resigned from his position. However, investigations revealed that these claims were baseless, and Justice Ugo had not resigned, contrary to what was alleged.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Supreme Court reacts to reports of 5 justices' withdrawal from Atiku, Obi appeal

Supreme Court reacts to reports of 5 justices' withdrawal from Atiku, Obi appeal

NDLEA seizes 4.8 tonnes of skunk in 5 states

NDLEA seizes 4.8 tonnes of skunk in 5 states

Rotimi Amaechi to deliver 2023 TheNiche Lecture in Lagos

Rotimi Amaechi to deliver 2023 TheNiche Lecture in Lagos

We’re prepared for harmattan season – Lagos Fire Service

We’re prepared for harmattan season – Lagos Fire Service

Third Mainland Bridge repairs completed, road users hail FG

Third Mainland Bridge repairs completed, road users hail FG

Yahaya Bello escapes assassination attempt as gunmen attack his convoy

Yahaya Bello escapes assassination attempt as gunmen attack his convoy

Nigerians not supporting my project because I'm married to Atiku - Titi Abubakar

Nigerians not supporting my project because I'm married to Atiku - Titi Abubakar

Appointment of Nigerian as Health Minister in Canada excites Peter Obi

Appointment of Nigerian as Health Minister in Canada excites Peter Obi

NDLEA intercepts Europe-bound cocaine, meth at Lagos Airport

NDLEA intercepts Europe-bound cocaine, meth at Lagos Airport

Pulse Sports

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Usman Ododo (BusinessDay)

Usman Ododo claims Nigeria’s richest governorship candidate

Nyesom Wike [Punch]

Wike slams PDP's BoT over national secretary appointment, questions authority

Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

G-5 governors storm Aso Rock [Twitter:@Tosquo]

Wike leads G-5 PDP governors into closed door meeting with President Tinubu