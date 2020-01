The court in a unanimous judgment held that the appellants, Sen. Jeremiah Useni and PDP failed to prove allegations made against the victory of Lalong of APC in the March 9 governorship election in Plateau.

ALSO READ: Sokoto residents celebrate Tambuwal’s victory at Supreme Court

The apex court in the unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Galinje accordingly affirmed the election of Lalong as duly elected governor of Plateau.