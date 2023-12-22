ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court affirms Peter Mbah's election in Enugu State

Ima Elijah

The voters' register crucial to the case was never presented before the lower tribunal.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Justice Mohammed Garba, delivering the lead judgment, dismissed allegations that Governor Mbah lacked the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, terming them mere assertions.

The court meticulously addressed all the raised issues in the appeal against the appellant, Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party.

Edeoga had approached the court, challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal, which had previously dismissed his case contesting the governor's election.

The unanimous decision from the Lagos Division of the Appeal Court, led by Justice Tani Hassan, scrutinised and resolved all three issues presented by the appellant.

The panel, emphasising the importance of evidence, concluded that Edeoga failed to substantiate his claim that Governor Mbah was not qualified for the gubernatorial race.

Justice Tani Hassan, in her lead judgment, particularly focused on the allegation of over-voting. She pointed out that the voters' register crucial to the case was never presented before the lower tribunal.

Stressing the importance of proper documentation, the court declared the failure to tender the voters' register as rendering the appeal inadmissible.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

