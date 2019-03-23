Checks across some of the polling units in Bogoro, Alkaleri, Darazo, Toro, Dass and Ningi indicated that turnout of females was more than that of males.

At Mallargiji polling unit in Bogoro, a Presiding Officer, Mr Dapirep Panmunjom, told NAN that proceedings were smooth and that the conduct of voters was impressive.

An election observer,Mr Umar Babaji, commended voters and party agents for their orderly conduct.

He said that in spite of the massive turn out, the exercise was being conducted peacefully without hitches.

The same atmosphere prevailed in polling units visited by NAN, which security were beefed up with police and NSCDC personnel.

The re-run is taking place in 36 polling units spread across 15 Local Government Areas in the state.

The local government areas are Alkaleri, Bogoro, Darazo, Dass, Gamawa, Ganjuwa, Itas-Gadau, Jamaare, Katagum, Kirfi, Misau,Ningi, Shira, Toro and Giade.

ALSO READ: Tribunal declares PDP’s Ademola Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election, sacks APC's Oyetola

The outcome of the supplementary election and that of Tafawa Balewa Local Government, which collation had to be suspended on the orders of a Federal High Court, are required to determine the winner of the governorship election in the state.