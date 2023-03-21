ADVERTISEMENT
Sultan congratulates Sokoto State Governor-elect Aliyu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has congratulated Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for his victory as Governor-elect in Sokoto State.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

The sultan, according to a statement issued by Bashar Abubakar, Wamakko’s media aide described the recent Governorship and State House of Assembly election as the most peaceful in the country.

“The election was conducted in a violence-free atmosphere, we appreciated the Almighty for the current development.

“As leaders, we will continue to work assiduously with the new Governor of the State for the development of our society and the state as a whole,” he said.

Abubakar added that the election of Aliyu was the will of Almighty Allah saying: “Allah gives power to whom He wishes at the time He wishes.”

He prayed Allah to help and protect the Governor-elect to be able to steer the helm of affairs of the state for the well- being of all citizens.

Responding, Aliyu, who thanked the Sultan, described him as a father to all, while promising to work with all toward the actualisation of his 9-point agenda.

“I want to assure our father, the Sultan that we promise to run an all-inclusive government to ensure positive changes for the best of our state,” he said.

Aliyu further thanked the Sultan’s delegation that also comprised Alhaji Rilwanu Bello, Magajin Rafin Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru, Galadiman Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Mai-Turare, Sarkin Kabin-Yabo, Dr Jabbi Kilgore, Sa’in Kilgore and Alhaji Sa’idu Maccido, Secretary, Sultanate Council, among others.

