Stop misreprsenting facts for your politics – Information Minister warns Peter Obi

This advice came in response to Obi's comments on the 2023 supplementary budget signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, November 08, 2023.

In a statement released on Thursday, November 09, by his special assistant on media, Rabiu Ibrahim, Minister Idris disagreed with Obi's characterisation of the budget as insensitive to the plight of ordinary Nigerians.

Contrary to Obi's stance, the minister described the budget as "a bold and pragmatic response" to the pressing economic challenges currently faced by Nigeria.

Idris advised Obi to familiarise himself with the details of the ₦2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget, which includes allocations for essential sectors such as security, agriculture and food security, works and housing, wage increase for workers, student loan scheme, and social safety nets, among others.

"The broad provisions in the supplementary budget reflect President Tinubu’s strong desire to support the vital functions of government, address urgent security needs, and fast-track the country’s recovery from the economic impact caused by the removal of fuel subsidy," said Idris.

He further explained that the supplementary budget was developed through active engagement and consultation with relevant stakeholders, ensuring that the budgetary provisions align with the needs and expectations of Nigerians.