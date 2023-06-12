ADVERTISEMENT
Southeast senators-elect endorse Akpabio to lead 10th Senate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Many senators-elect have endorsed Senator Akpabio for the National Assembly's top job.

Senator Godswill Akpabio is the favourite to become Nigeria's next senate president [Guardian]
Senator Godswill Akpabio is the favourite to become Nigeria's next senate president [Guardian]

The 10th Assembly is due for inauguration on Tuesday.

Imo's Governor Hope Uzodinma made this known in Abuja after a meeting he held with the 15 senators-elect of the Southeast geopolitical zone.

"It was a meeting of the Southeast caucus of the Senate. All the 15 of them attended the meeting.

"We resolved to toe the line of the preferred candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Senate to support Akpabio and Barau.

"As it has to do with the senate president and the deputy senate president, the APC, with most senators-elect has preferred and recommended Senator Akpabio and Senator Jibrin.

"We have already agreed that we will vote according to the recommendation of our great party.

"We don't want to go into any controversy of going into unnecessary blind opposition.

"We want to work under a constructive partnership across party lines in the Southeast region and that is actually my position.

"It is a good development for the region and for the unity of the nation," Uzodinma told newsmen.

The Imo governor noted that democracy is about engagements, discussions and dialogues.

"People are entitled to have aspirations. Because we are practicing partisan democracy, it is always assumed that loyalty to the party will always prevail.

"Whether you are Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or APC, Southeast is Southeast and leadership is leadership.

"We think we will be more organised in the interest and unity of the country to work with the ruling party so our people will also have the opportunity to get dividends of democracy," Uzodinma stressed.

"Engagement is continuing. I am leaving now for an important meeting to engage some senators-elect with opposing views to the choices already made.

"The rule of the business is you will disagree first before you will agree. So having disagreed all these while, between now and Tuesday morning, we will all agree," the governor added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

