Some Nollywood, Kanywood stars who stormed Jos for Tinubu

The APC flagged off its presidential campaign in Jos to solicit the support of Nigerians to vote Tinubu and Shettima as president and vice- please, respectively.

Some of the Nollywood and Kannywood actors spotted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) include;

Jide Kosoko

Gentle Jack

Sani Mu’azu

Foluke Daramola

Ali Nuhu

Zack Orji

Said Balogun

Taiwo Hassan

Bimbo Akintola and a host of other actors.

The voices of the film industry at the event: Jide Kosoko, in a brief remark, said that they were in Jos to show their solidarity and support to Tinubu whom he said had the capacity to tackle the country’s challenges.

Kosoko stated that Tinubu proved his mettle in all the positions he held.

Ali Nuhu who spoke on behalf of Kannywood, solicited the support of Nigerians for Tinubu and Shettima.

Nuhu urged those who have yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to do so to enable them to vote for the duo.

The actor said that they would do whatever was needed to mobilise their members and fans for Tinubu/Shettima.

“I am here with some of my colleagues and we are here to pledge our support for Tinubu,” he assured the audience.

What happened: The actors danced to different songs to highlight their support for the APC candidates.