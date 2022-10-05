Soludo denies working against Peter Obi's presidential bid

What happened: Soludo's denial comes amid growing speculations that he had informed members of his political party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), to mobilise against Obi in the 2023 election.

According to the report in some publications, Soludo charged the Anambra APGA to work against Obi at the polls, because he was nursing the ambition of presidency after Atiku Abubakar.

South-East on the line: Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate recently promised the South-East stakeholders of the party that he'll make sure the Presidency comes back to the region after his own tenure.

But, in a statement issued in Awka on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, debunked the allegations, saying that at no time during the meeting was Obi a point of discourse.

Aburime's statement read in part: “We note with disdain the fallacious and distasteful publication of a write-up with the above heading by faceless individual(s).

“We would have chosen to ignore this mischievous and utterly despicable report, but for the benefit of a few innocent Ndi Anambra who could be mis-informed by the write-up.

“The following should, however, be noted: That Governor Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, only held a private meeting with his party members of the APGA. This meeting is a routine gathering where issues concerning APGA are discussed.

“At no time during the meeting was Mr Peter Obi a point of discourse.

“It is pertinent to note that issues discussed at the meeting were purely issues relating to APGA affairs.