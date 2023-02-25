ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Shettima casts vote in Maiduguri

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Vice Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress ( APC), Kashim Shettima on Saturday casted his vote at his the Shettimari unit 001 where de declared optimism in the process.

APC Vice Presidential candidate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]
APC Vice Presidential candidate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

Kashim urged all contestants to the outcome of the election in good faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

”Nigerians need to work for the greater good of the nation.

“The longer journey is the call for national unity and progress.

On some of the challenges experienced which affected his chance to vote earlier, Shettima said it’s normal in view of huge tasks involved in organising election in a populous country like Nigeria.

“Its too early to give judgment on INEC, we need to give them the benefit of doubt.

“I believed INEC is pragmatic enough to extend the voting up to 6pm or even 10pm to enable the public exercise their right to vote, ” Kashim said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vote buying : EFCC arrests 17 suspects in Kano, Katsina

Vote buying : EFCC arrests 17 suspects in Kano, Katsina

Ex-Abia gov. T. A. Orji votes, expresses confidence in INEC

Ex-Abia gov. T. A. Orji votes, expresses confidence in INEC

2023 Elections: Peter Obi defeats Tinubu at polling unit in Lagos

2023 Elections: Peter Obi defeats Tinubu at polling unit in Lagos

BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi

BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi

Don’t complain if you didn’t vote, Makinde tells youths

Don’t complain if you didn’t vote, Makinde tells youths

Atiku reacts to death of PDP FCT Chairman, Zaka

Atiku reacts to death of PDP FCT Chairman, Zaka

Lagosian who was attacked by thugs returned to vote with bloodied face

Lagosian who was attacked by thugs returned to vote with bloodied face

2023 Elections: Thugs disrupt election, steal 8 BVAS machines in Delta, Katsina

2023 Elections: Thugs disrupt election, steal 8 BVAS machines in Delta, Katsina

Wike finally votes hours after BVAS machine failed him

Wike finally votes hours after BVAS machine failed him

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Obi, Tinubu exchange warm greetings at peace accord signing ceremony

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu