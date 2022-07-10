All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has chosen Kashim Shettima to fill his vice presidential slot following the withdrawal of placeholder, Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari, from the race.
10 interesting facts you should know about Tinubu's running mate, Shettima
Shetimma and Tinubu will be flying the APC banner in the 2023 presidential election.
Tinubu made the announcement in Katsina on Sunday, July 10, 2022, after a brief closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and the State Governor, Bello Massari, as well as other key party stakeholders.
Addressing journalists after the meeting, the former Lagos State Governor disclosed that Masari has withdrawn his nomination as his running mate, "and there is already an announcement to replace him fully with substantive candidate, Kashim Shettima."
Pulse has highlighted 10 interesting facts you should know about Tinubu's running mate below;
- Kashim Shettima was born on September 2nd, 1962 in Maiduguri, Borno State, to the family of Sir Kashim Ibrahim.
- He attended the University of Maiduguri where he bagged bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics before proceeding to earn his Master's degree in same course at the University of Ibadan (UI).
- He dabbled into business and banking after his education and eventually held high-ranking positions, including being the Manager of Zenith Bank's Maiduguri office in the mid-2000s.
- He quitted the corporate world for politics in 2007 and by 2011, he had served as Commissioner in five different ministries in the cabinet of former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu-Sheriff.
- Shettima won ANPP second governorship primary election in February 2011, following the assassination of the original winner, Modu Fannami Gubio.
- He won the April 26, 2011, governorship election and became Borno state Governor before being re-elected for a second term in 2015.
- After the end of his second tenure as governor in 2019, Shettima moved to the Senate where he currently represents Borno Central.
- He is married to Nana Shettima and the couple have three children together: two females and a male.
- His late father, Kashim Ibrahim, was a former Governor of Borno State and a minister for Social Services in the 1950s.
- Shettima's time as the governor marked the escalation of the Boko Haram insurgency and was accused of masterminding the abduction of secondary school girls in Chibok in 2014.
