BREAKING: Tinubu picks Kashim Shettima as running mate

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, has named former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
Tinubu said the placeholder, Massari has withdrawn from the race and will be replaced with Shettima.
Tinubu disclosed this to journalists after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Bello Massari in Katsina on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Recall that the former Lagos State Governor had earlier submitted the name of Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari, a Katsina politician, as a placeholder in order to meet up with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline.
With the INEC deadline for substitution of candidates fast approaching, Tinubu, who was in Katsina to pay Sallah homage to Buhari, disclosed that Masari has withdrawn his nomination as his running mate.
