RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Tinubu picks Kashim Shettima as running mate

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu said the placeholder, Massari has withdrawn from the race and will be replaced with Shettima.

APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]
APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, has named former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Recommended articles

Tinubu disclosed this to journalists after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Bello Massari in Katsina on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Recall that the former Lagos State Governor had earlier submitted the name of Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari, a Katsina politician, as a placeholder in order to meet up with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline.

With the INEC deadline for substitution of candidates fast approaching, Tinubu, who was in Katsina to pay Sallah homage to Buhari, disclosed that Masari has withdrawn his nomination as his running mate.

Details later...

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Tinubu picks Kashim Shettima as running mate

BREAKING: Tinubu picks Kashim Shettima as running mate

RCCG inaugurates 2,500 capacity auditorium in Ekiti

RCCG inaugurates 2,500 capacity auditorium in Ekiti

Man excretes 47 wraps of cocaine

Man excretes 47 wraps of cocaine

Sokoto residents chase after moving water tankers as supply dries up

Sokoto residents chase after moving water tankers as supply dries up

Proffer solutions, not incitement on insecurity - Group tackles Fani-Kayode

Proffer solutions, not incitement on insecurity - Group tackles Fani-Kayode

NDLEA arrests human trafficker, orphan with drugs enroute Dubai

NDLEA arrests human trafficker, orphan with drugs enroute Dubai

Peter Obi more competent; Kwankwaso should've settled for VP, Aisha Yesufu

Peter Obi more competent; Kwankwaso should've settled for VP, Aisha Yesufu

Tinubu has picked a running mate, Source discloses

Tinubu has picked a running mate, Source discloses

Kuje prison attack: DHQ dismisses Fani-Kayode's allegations against military

Kuje prison attack: DHQ dismisses Fani-Kayode's allegations against military

Trending

2023: Peter Obi speaks on his choice of running mate

Peter Obi [Twitter/@bolanle cole]

2023: Kwankwaso explains why Labour Party can’t win presidential election

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

BREAKING: Peter Obi unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

Yusuf Baba Ahmed

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, hugs former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu [Punch]